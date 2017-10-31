    Janoris Jenkins Reportedly Suspended for Violating Team Rules, Out vs. Rams

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 01: Janoris Jenkins #20 of the New York Giants in action during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on October 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs defeated the Giants 25-23. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins reportedly has been suspended for the Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams for a violation of team rules. 

    NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Jenkins' violation and suspension. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

