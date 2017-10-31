Janoris Jenkins Reportedly Suspended for Violating Team Rules, Out vs. Rams

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins reportedly has been suspended for the Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams for a violation of team rules.

NFL Network's Kimberly Jones reported Jenkins' violation and suspension.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

