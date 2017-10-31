Barcelona Transfer News: Paulo Dybala Exit Clause Rumours, Leon Goretzka Latest

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Barcelona may soon know how much it would cost for them to sign Paulo Dybala following reports Juventus are "desperately" trying to extend his contract, complete with a release clause. Elsewhere, Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has said Leon Goretzka would have no trouble fitting in at the club.

Italian outlet ElGolDigital (via Calciomercato.com, h/t Sports Illustrated) reported Dybala's new deal in Turin could have a release clause worth €230 million (£202 million) as Juve look to dissuade his suitors from snooping around his signature.

It wasn't long ago that figure might have seemed impossible for any club to meet, but Neymar's £200 million switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this past summer has morphed the perception of value in the transfer market.

It's no surprise the rumours of a new deal and an eye-watering exit clause come after Dybala has enjoyed his best start to a season with the Old Lady thus far. OptaPaolo touched on one of his flourishing strengths:

The Argentina international is developing into one of the most lethal attackers in Europe, and speculation has suggested in the past it is Barca's wish to pair him with countryman Lionel Messi, per The Sun's Tom Sheen.

Despite the fact Dybala is surrounded by stars at Juventus—and even more would await him at the Camp Nou—David Amoyal of Gianluca Di Marzio lauded his ability to make even the elite shine around him:

It was only this April that Juventus confirmed Dybala had put pen to paper on a new five-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2022, but it's possible this past summer's events have altered matters.

Barca spent £135.5 million to sign Ousmane Dembele last summer and may not be ready to beat that fee anytime soon, although Peter Coates of WhoScored.com nodded to a talent that may just be worth it:

Meanwhile, Barcelona stopper Ter Stegen has heaped praise on Schalke midfielder and international team-mate Goretzka as speculation links him with a move to Catalonia.

Goretzka is out of contract at the end of this season, and Ter Stegen told German newspaper Waz (h/t TalkSport) the club that manages to get their hands on the player will deserve congratulations:

"Leon is a fantastic player. I like him as a footballer and as a human. He has something in mind, he has outstanding footballing qualities. I have to say that he could also play for one of the top European clubs.

"What I've seen of him in the national team is extraordinary and remarkable. I also think he will get better in the future.

"No matter who gets him in the end - maybe he stays with Schalke 04 - you can only congratulate this club."

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are mentioned in the report as being among Goretzka's more local suitors, and German journalist Raphael Honigstein has said the latter already have a deal in place:

Goretzka could provide something of a timely solution for Barcelona, who brought Paulinho back to Europe from China this past summer but have struggled to optimise him, Andre Gomes and other central players.

The ageing figure of 33-year-old Andres Iniesta is sure to be one thought running through the minds of the club's higher powers, and Ter Stegen is one who would happily welcome his German comrade to the Camp Nou.