Josh Sitton Trade Rumors: Teams Reportedly Interested in Bears Guard

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears reportedly have been fielding calls for guard Josh Sitton ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, though no deal is imminent at this time.

Sitton, 31, is in the second year of a three-year, $21 million contract signed in 2016. The Bears owe him a $7.4 million base salary next season, which is something of a bargain for a guy who's been among their best offensive players.