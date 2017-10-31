    Josh Sitton Trade Rumors: Teams Reportedly Interested in Bears Guard

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 31, 2017

    Chicago Bears offensive guard Josh Sitton watches the action from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football preseason game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

    The Chicago Bears reportedly have been fielding calls for guard Josh Sitton ahead of the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline Tuesday. 

    Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, though no deal is imminent at this time. 

    Sitton, 31, is in the second year of a three-year, $21 million contract signed in 2016. The Bears owe him a $7.4 million base salary next season, which is something of a bargain for a guy who's been among their best offensive players.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

