PSG Transfer News: Fabinho on Failed Move Amid Manchester United Summer Rumours

AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho has admitted he thought about forcing a summer transfer after speculation linking him with moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, disclosing he was "closer to leaving than staying."

The Brazil international was one of the leading stars at Monaco who remained after this summer's lucrative transfer sale, and he opened up to French newspaper Nice Matin (h/t Goal's Chris Burton) to give his take on matters:

"During the window it was difficult because I was not sure if I would be staying. I was closer to leaving than staying. Playing in that context was not good. My head was elsewhere. Unconsciously, I was not giving my maximum. I was not trying to give a bad image, I could never do that.

"I was frustrated at the end of the window but I have turned the page."

Fabinho shone as one of Monaco's brightest players but will have undoubtedly been disheartened to see team-mates like Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Kylian Mbappe (on loan at PSG) leave the Stade Louis II.

But manager Leonardo Jardim conducted some savvy acquisitions of his own and added stars like Keita Balde Diao and Youri Tielemans to his ranks, while French football writer Andrew Gibney noted the cupboard is hardly bare at Monaco:

Fabinho went on to describe his resentment toward Monaco after he felt they reneged on what he was "promised," suggesting he would have been willing to kick up a fuss in order to get his transfer:

"I could not forget about what the club had promised me. I was sure I was right and I thought about fighting for it.

"But I discussed it with my friends, my family, my agent, it was not an easy decision. The image it would have given was not me. Even if it was the only solution, I did not want to clash with the club."

PSG may not have signed Fabinho in the summer, but they have been pleased to see Adrien Rabiot emerge in his best season with the club to date, while Marco Verratti, Javier Pastore and Thiago Motta are well-regarded in Paris.

United, meanwhile, shifted their attention to west London and signed Nemanja Matic in a £40 million deal, which Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News has hinted they could end their interest in Monaco's midfield marvel:

The 24-year-old, who can play at right-back as well as in central midfield, is still a very desirable asset given his young age and the fact he sits near the top in several sectors for his club.

Fabinho has only missed one of the team's 11 Ligue 1 outings this season and is averaging 3.8 tackles per game, per WhoScored.com—Jorge is the nearest starter on 2.9—and Jemerson is the only regular who can best his average passing percentage of 86.8.

Statman Dave recently mentioned the South American in the same tweet as numerous other elite midfield anchors across Europe:

Monaco's selling streak may not have ended with this past summer's transfer window, and despite their eagerness to retain their top talents, Fabinho's interview suggests he may still have a move on his mind.

PSG's accounts may be somewhat depleted after completing moves to sign £200 million Neymar and next summer's £166 million purchase of Mbappe, but Fabinho could be a willing recruit if they can find the funds.