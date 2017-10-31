Jerry Jones: Ezekiel Elliott 'A Victim of an Overcorrection' by NFL, Defends RB

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called Ezekiel Elliott a "victim of overcorrection" Tuesday after the running back's six-game suspension was reinstated Monday.

On 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show (h/t Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News), Jones said the following:

"The ruling has more to do with the scope of the commissioner's authority and not really bearing on whether Zeke is guilty of domestic violence or not. That's where this stuff gets so convoluted, let's say. I am very troubled by the swings that we've had, that in this very thing the judge in this case ratified for the commissioner, but his swing of judgement has been unbelievable from the Ray Rice thing from one to two games all the way up to a six-game suspension when you truly have got a debate."

Jones also suggested it was unfair that the NFL didn't have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Elliott was guilty of domestic violence:

"Even this judge said that it shows reasonable people could possibly come down on both sides of this. Well, in our legal system it has to be stronger than that for someone to have done it. We all know that we weren't there to see it, but I do have every point of contention on both sides and in our system in this country Zeke would not have any issue here as to his workplace. I emphasize that because there's a difference in that and law. But I will tell you with the knowledge I have, the circumstances aren't treating him fair. Two years ago, this wouldn't be an issue."

No charges were brought against Elliott for the allegations by ex-girlfriend Tiffany Thompson that he physically assaulted her last year.

The NFL determined in an investigation, however, that evidence was present to suggest Elliott had assaulted her.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla denied Elliott's request for an injunction Monday, meaning his six-game suspension is back on.

Elliott and the NFLPA were then given 24 hours to file another appeal, which could allow him to continue playing this season.

After leading the NFL with 1,631 rushing yards in 2016, Elliott has rushed for 690 yards and six touchdowns in seven games this season to go along with 19 receptions for 210 yards and two additional scores.