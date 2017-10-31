Barcelona Announces It Will Open Youth Academy in New York

David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona has confirmed it is set to open a new academy in New York after the conclusion of a members vote.

The club revealed in a statement on its official website that 283 votes were in favor of the proposal, while 21 were blank and 25 were against. It's also noted the facility will be built in the Tri-State area.

"The land is situated more precisely in King's Park, between the counties of Suffolk and Nassau on Long Island where there is a population of around 184,000 children under the age of 14 and a secondary market of more than 2.5 million children," continued the bulletin.

The club posted the following clip of what we can expect from the academy in Long Island:

There will be 10 pitches on site, with eight of them made of artificial turf and two of them from grass. "Also planned is the construction of offices, shops, parking lots and other auxiliary buildings," the statement read.

Barcelona also made it clear that it will not be making any direct financial contribution toward the academy, as it has entered into a joint venture with PSP. The Blaugrana will instead provide coaching staff to implement the football club's traditions to the U.S.

Last year Barcelona opened up club's United States offices in New York, per its official website. The team's legendary former forward Ronaldinho was in attendance to open the branch.