Arsenal Transfer News: Peter Gulacsi Eyed by Gunners, Chelsea in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly monitoring RB Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

According to ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke, the two clubs scouted him during Leipzig's match against Bayern Munich on Saturday, with Arsenal eyeing him as a long-term replacement for Petr Cech and Chelsea preparing in case Thibaut Courtois leaves.

Cech has contributed to plenty of clean sheets since he joined Arsenal, per WhoScored.com:

However, the stopper is now 35 and no longer inspires the level of confidence he once did, so it's good business for the Gunners to begin preparing for his departure. So too for Chelsea, who will not want to be left scrambling for a replacement for Courtois if another top club snap him up.

Gulacsi, 27, could be a strong choice. The Hungary international kept 38 clean sheets in 100 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg and has 15 in 63 for Leipzig, where he is impressing.

He spent five years at Liverpool earlier in his career, and while he never made a single senior appearance for the Reds, his stint in England qualifies him as a home-grown player.

Gulacsi is alive to danger, decisive and quick off his line, which he often has to be because Leipzig's swashbuckling style leaves them open at the back.

His efforts this year have seen him ranked as the Bundesliga's top goalkeeper by German football magazine Kicker, per his agent James Lippett:

Gulacsi recently told The Sun's Warren Haughton he is happy in Leipzig, but he also remained open to a move:

"You never know what the future holds, I can only talk about the present and I'm at the right place at the moment because I'm in an environment where I can improve and learn.

"I'm 27, so as a keeper I'm getting to that age we called the 'perfect keeper age.'

"My aim as a kid was to play in one of Europe's big leagues as an established No. 1 keeper, which I am at the moment.

"There's not much more I can ask for—I'm playing in the Champions League and I'm part of a club going forward."

It's no surprise Gulacsi is content at Leipzig, particularly after spending much of his earlier career on loan at Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City.

However, Arsenal or Chelsea would be a significant step up and most likely a tempting prospect—if he continues to impress in the coming months he may well get the chance to play for one of them.