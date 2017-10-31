Jose Mourinho Criticises Manchester United Fans in Benfica Match Programme

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has aimed another dig at the club's supporters ahead of the team's clash with Benfica.

Mourinho was in boisterous mood after the Red Devils overcame Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, making a shush gesture to the camera at full-time and then criticising the Old Trafford crowd for not backing striker Romelu Lukaku, per Jamie Jackson of the Guardian.

As noted by football writer Andy Mitten, in the pre-match programme for the UEFA Champions League clash with the Portuguese club, Mourinho has doubled down on his dismay with the fanbase:

It's a peculiar tactic from the manager. Last season the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach was full of praise for the United supporters when he said they were the best he has encountered in football.

"I have to say I've been impressed by your dedication and commitment, as season ticket holders here at United," he said in a season ticket renewal letter, per Samuel Lovett of The Independent. "I've managed several clubs, and I have never seen such unrivalled passion. The stadium is full every time we play and the support the players receive is special."

But as noted by Lovett, during his time at Chelsea he was critical of the home atmosphere in the Blues' 2014-15 title-winning season. Per Sky Sports, earlier in this campaign he said the Old Trafford atmosphere was "very quiet" in the 2-0 win over Leicester City.

James Robson of the Manchester Evening News admitted he is struggling to see what Mourinho gains from taking this approach:

We've seen a feisty Mourinho as of late, with his team subject to some criticism for the style of football played.

In games against Liverpool and Huddersfield Town the team were dull in attack, taking a step back from the enterprising stuff that was played earlier in the campaign. In those games they dropped a total of five points, handing the title initiative to Manchester City, who now lead by that margin.

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

This term City have been supreme and played some mesmerising football. Bleacher Report's Nick Akerman believes the comments from Mourinho may have been made with Pep Guardiola's team in mind:

Football writer Si Lloyd also suggested the Portuguese may be trying to manufacture a way out of the club:

The comments as of late represent a change in tact from Mourinho, and it'll be fascinating to see what type of reaction he gets from the United fans in attendance on Tuesday night.

Of course, there will be large sections of the support that'll be galvanised by the words of their manager and the fact the team are playing in a European fixture under the lights. Even so, given the atmosphere has been far from volatile at the Theatre of Dreams this term, plenty who frequent United matches will be miffed by the way in which they've been called out lately.