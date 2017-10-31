Napoli Ban Belts from Stadio San Paolo Ahead of Manchester City UCL Match

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Napoli have banned belts from the Stadio San Paolo for their UEFA Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, supporters and even the media are banned from wearing belts inside the stadium and will not be allowed in with the apparel.

Keegan added City boss Pep Guardiola and the players were exempt, and that has since been extended to the Sky Blues' staff:

The ban comes after a group of Napoli fans used them and other improvised weapons in a "cowardly attack" on City supporters in a Manchester pub earlier in October that resulted in a 17-year-old boy suffering a "serious head injury," with one Partenopei fan jailed for five months.

Kevin Parker, general secretary of the Manchester City Supporters Club, said: "It's absolutely crazy. I know they have had issues with Napoli fans using belts as weapons but since when has that been a thing in England? Why, all of a sudden, should City fans be banned?"

The Sky Blues overcame Napoli 2-1 when they visited the Etihad Stadium on October 17, but Wednesday's clash is likely to be a difficult night given the form of their hosts:

City are in excellent shape themselves, having won all three of their Champions League matches thus far and remain unbeaten in the Premier League.