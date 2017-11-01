Premier League Transfers That Will Happen in January

Premier League Transfers That Will Happen in JanuaryNovember 1, 2017
The summer window was the most incredible of all time, with £1.4 billion spent in England's top flight and transfer records smashed left, right and centre. So how will the January window compare?
We are still two months away from transfer business resuming, but clubs and players are beginning to make plans over their futures.
Here we take an early look at the big storylines that will play out in the new year; from the Arsenal shambles that has left them in a dilemma over their two biggest-name players, to a former Newcastle United star who is wanted back in the top flight from PSG.
There will be plenty of twists and turns to come, but here's how the January transfers are shaping up...
Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez
At the beginning of the last transfer window, Arsenal were adamant they would not listen to offers for either Sanchez or Ozil. By the time January comes around, they will be touting the pair around in hope they can still make a few quid out of them.
Ozil and Sanchez are reluctant to sign new contracts and as current deals run down they will be available for free transfer moves at the end of the season.
That leaves Arsenal with a major dilemma, as the club is geared towards ensuring that does not happen. The board cannot bear the prospect of losing two superstar names for nothing. Even worse, losing them for nothing to Premier League rivals.
Manchester United are genuinely interested in signing Ozil, while Manchester City are determined to land Sanchez. Both players are going to move on, it's just a matter of when?
Sources have indicated to me that Ozil—who will also have offers from Fenerbahce and Inter Milan—would be happy to wait until the end of the season before moving on, so Arsenal face a real push to get him out the door.
However, Sanchez is more eager to get out of Arsenal after City's bid to sign him on August's transfer deadline day collapsed.
This one is becoming more complicated by the fact City will refuse to come close to the £60 million they offered in August. They know they can sign Alexis for free in the summer, so Arsenal have some clever business decisions to make—especially as they also still hope to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco.
Danny Ings
It is fair to say his move from Burnley to Liverpool in 2015 has not gone to plan, and this winter the Merseyside club will seek to find Ings a loan move that gives his confidence and fitness a serious boost.
Into the third season of his Anfield career, Ings has scored just three times. But that is largely due to the fact he has spent a prolonged period on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.
Ings has been working his way back to form with Liverpool's U23 squad and is ready to show he can make a difference again in the first-team frame.
Newcastle and Southampton are both making enquiries about the terms of his availability, and Ings is hopeful he will be back in Premier League action soon.
Ross Barkley
His proposed move to Chelsea became one of the focal points of the last transfer deadline day and attention will turn towards Barkley once again in the new year.
Barkley turned down a switch to Stamford Bridge in August and has not played since, due to a hamstring injury. It is expected he will be fit again for January, at which stage he will have just six months remaining on his Everton contract, and Tottenham are aiming to sign him.
The prospect of linking up with Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be more appealing than Antonio Conte, due to his record of getting English players to fulfil their potential. It is understood Pochettino likes the idea of using him as a central-midfield player.
Spurs would only be willing to offer around £15 million due to his expiring contract but are confident they can finally get this deal done.
The only matter that could complicate things further is if the identity of Everton's next manager convinces Barkley to remain at Goodison Park...but that is highly unlikely.
Luke Shaw
Shaw has been limited to just two EFL Cup outings this season, and Old Trafford insiders now believe Mourinho is willing to let him leave on a loan deal.
It has been a frustrating two years for 22-year-old Shaw, who is keen on the idea of linking up with his old mentor Pochettino once again.
Pochettino helped elevate him during their time together at Southampton and confidence is now needed to lift Shaw back to the levels he knows he is capable of.
Mourinho has no intention of Shaw becoming a key figure of his side but is believed to prefer the option of a him leaving on loan midway through the season, instead of permanently.
Shaw would be seen as an ideal figure to take over from Danny Rose, who is very likely to leave Tottenham in 2018.
Danny Rose
When he gave a frank interview to The Sun in August, Rose seemed to make it clear he sees his long-term future away from White Hart Lane.
Sources have indicated to me that Man City are still very keen to test the water and attempt to make him part of their title-challenging squad at the next opportunity.
Rose has indicated that he would like to move north again, and there is little doubt he would be keen to follow former team-mate Kyle Walker into the Etihad.
We will be reading stories about City's pursuit of him, the only unknown factor at this stage is how Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will deal with the situation.
He is traditionally tricky to deal with and will not want to strengthen City's title bid if he feels Spurs are still in the running.
Nacer Chadli
Swansea have wanted him all year and should finally get their hands on him in 2018.
Chadli expected to move away from West Brom last summer, but no club was able to match a £25 million valuation.
He has recently worked his way back into Tony Pulis' plans, but that does not mean he is settling for a prolonged stay at the Hawthorns.
Insiders at the club believe Swansea will revisit their bid to sign the 28-year-old winger in the new year and that this time a resolution will be found.
Theo Walcott
Whenever Walcott finally looks on the verge of making himself a permanent fixture in this Arsenal team, he seems to slip away again. Now, at the age of 28, he needs to decide which path his career is going to take.
This season we haven't even had the false promises of a breakthrough as he has played a total of just 46 minutes of league football. Wenger has said that he will get more game time, but can Walcott really afford to wait?
As it stands he will not be part of England's World Cup squad but a move and regular football could change that.
He joined Arsenal from Southampton in 2006 and serious offers are now going to arrive again.
Everton are hoping to inject some pace into their side in the new year so could emerge as an option, while a return to Southampton will also be touted as they are interested.
After 11 years with Arsenal we are heading towards a time when Walcott decides enough is enough.
Cenk Tosun
English scouts have been clambering to watch him at Besiktas and soon Tosun will have tempting offers over a Premier League switch.
He wants to make the move to England but expected that moment to arrive next season.
Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Everton are all showing real interest in the 26-year-old forward, though, and want to make a move happen sooner.
Besiktas value him at close to £20 million as he has been making a big impression of late, developing into an all-round striker.
Hatem Ben Arfa
Many Leicester City supporters were not particularly impressed when Claude Puel was named as manager, but he could now help bring some fresh creativity to the club.
Ben Arfa has been on the club's radar for some time, but it is the arrival of Puel that adds new intrigue to his situation.
They worked together at Nice, and sources in France have told me there is truth in reports (in French) that he will emerge as a January target.
This story is perhaps still someway off being as conclusive as some other names in the list, due to the fact that Puel has only just arrived at Leicester himself, but Ben Arfa is keen to move on from PSG and will be part of discussions that take place over potential January signings.