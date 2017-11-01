Premier League Transfers That Will Happen in January

1 of 9

Michael Steele/Getty Images

At the beginning of the last transfer window, Arsenal were adamant they would not listen to offers for either Sanchez or Ozil. By the time January comes around, they will be touting the pair around in hope they can still make a few quid out of them.

Ozil and Sanchez are reluctant to sign new contracts and as current deals run down they will be available for free transfer moves at the end of the season.

That leaves Arsenal with a major dilemma, as the club is geared towards ensuring that does not happen. The board cannot bear the prospect of losing two superstar names for nothing. Even worse, losing them for nothing to Premier League rivals.

Manchester United are genuinely interested in signing Ozil, while Manchester City are determined to land Sanchez. Both players are going to move on, it's just a matter of when?

Sources have indicated to me that Ozil—who will also have offers from Fenerbahce and Inter Milan—would be happy to wait until the end of the season before moving on, so Arsenal face a real push to get him out the door.

However, Sanchez is more eager to get out of Arsenal after City's bid to sign him on August's transfer deadline day collapsed.

This one is becoming more complicated by the fact City will refuse to come close to the £60 million they offered in August. They know they can sign Alexis for free in the summer, so Arsenal have some clever business decisions to make—especially as they also still hope to sign Thomas Lemar from Monaco.