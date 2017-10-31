Cristiano Ronaldo Threatened by ISIS After Lionel Messi, Neymar Images

Cristiano Ronaldo Threatened by ISIS After Lionel Messi, Neymar ImagesOctober 31, 2017
Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest player to be threatened by ISIS after Lionel Messi and Neymar were depicted in a photoshopped image of an execution.
Security news portal SITE Intel Group shared the image on Twitter, with a bruised Ronaldo pictured kneeling before a masked man:
Drawing from a pro-#ISIS group's propaganda threatening #WorldCup2018 #Russia, another media outfit used #RealMadrid star #Ronaldo on poster https://t.co/Yf1rAh3UXh2017-10-30 01:26:42
The image also depicts the 2018 World Cup logo torn in half, with the caption: "Our words are what you see not what you hear. So just you wait, we are waiting too."
It comes just days after Messi and Neymar were threatened by the organisation in similar propaganda, per AS (warning: graphic imagery):
Neymar and Lionel Messi the targets of latest ISIS threat https://t.co/ZfAvDvwCDw https://t.co/KhTLcucPt62017-10-29 11:52:28
It is not the first time the former has been targeted by such images:
Pro-#ISIS media unit Wafa' Foundation continues to threaten 2018 FIFA #WorldCup, this time using an image of #LionelMessi in a prison outfit https://t.co/isB8RDKYAK2017-10-24 16:34:10
Per SITE Intel director Rita Katz, ISIS supporters have made a number of threats against the World Cup in Russia, and they have used France manager Didier Deschamps and Ronaldo's Real Madrid team-mate Marco Asensio in their imagery:
#ISIS supporters aren't slowing down with threats & incitements to #FIFA: Suggesting attacks on players attendants https://t.co/a2VNoeKouX https://t.co/1Ge3fKy3RM2017-10-30 16:58:03
The Volgograd Arena, one of the 12 stadia set to host matches at the tournament across 11 cities, has also featured.
Messi and Ronaldo are both set to play at the World Cup after firing Argentina and Portugal, respectively, to qualification. It could be their last appearance at the peak of international football as Messi will be 35 by the Qatar World Cup in 2022, while Ronaldo will be 37.