Cristiano Ronaldo Threatened by ISIS After Lionel Messi, Neymar Images

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the latest player to be threatened by ISIS after Lionel Messi and Neymar were depicted in a photoshopped image of an execution.

Security news portal SITE Intel Group shared the image on Twitter, with a bruised Ronaldo pictured kneeling before a masked man:

The image also depicts the 2018 World Cup logo torn in half, with the caption: "Our words are what you see not what you hear. So just you wait, we are waiting too."

It comes just days after Messi and Neymar were threatened by the organisation in similar propaganda, per AS (warning: graphic imagery):

It is not the first time the former has been targeted by such images:

Per SITE Intel director Rita Katz, ISIS supporters have made a number of threats against the World Cup in Russia, and they have used France manager Didier Deschamps and Ronaldo's Real Madrid team-mate Marco Asensio in their imagery:

The Volgograd Arena, one of the 12 stadia set to host matches at the tournament across 11 cities, has also featured.

Messi and Ronaldo are both set to play at the World Cup after firing Argentina and Portugal, respectively, to qualification. It could be their last appearance at the peak of international football as Messi will be 35 by the Qatar World Cup in 2022, while Ronaldo will be 37.