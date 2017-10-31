Chelsea to Offer Cesc Fabregas New Deal Amid Manchester United Rumours

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer midfielder Cesc Fabregas a new contract amid interest from Manchester United.

According to Matt Hughes of the Times, Jose Mourinho has been "warned off" making a move for the former Barcelona and Arsenal man, who has 18 months remaining on his current deal at Stamford Bridge.

"Fabregas would like to sign for a further two years, but Chelsea's general policy is to offer only one-year extensions to players aged over 30, so he may have to settle for a shorter deal," said Hughes. "Gary Cahill signed a four-year contract just weeks before his 30th birthday in December 2015 however, suggesting that the club are willing to be flexible on occasions."

Here's a look at how the story was covered on the back page of the newspaper, per BBC's Neil Henderson:

Manager Antonio Conte advised Fabregas he would remain a key part of the team, having struggled to get regular starts last season. The manager is said to be keen to see the Spain international extend quickly.

United are noted to be monitoring the situation, with Fabregas considered an "alternative" to Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, who has less than a year to run on his contract.

Fabregas joined Chelsea in 2014 under Mourinho and has been a success during his time at Stamford Bridge, helping the team to two Premier League title wins. As noted by Squawka Football recently, although he's no longer a guaranteed starter with the Blues, the midfielder remains a creative force:

Early in Conte's tenure with Chelsea a defined role in the squad wasn't clear for Fabregas, as Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante forged a partnership in midfield.

Late in the season Fabregas made many key contributions, though. When he did start matches he would bring a poise and precision of passing to the hub of the team, while off the bench he would carry out a number of tactical jobs.

What Chelsea do lack when Fabregas starts in midfield is some steel in that area of the pitch. Jonathan Liew of The Independent noted as much recently:

Nevertheless, Fabregas is an asset to have around the squad, and interest from United is indicative of a footballer who still has a lot to offer at the highest level.

While the World Cup winner is someone that may need to be accommodated at times later in his career, his technical ability and in-game intelligence means the Chelsea man has enough to flourish in Premier League matches for a long time yet.