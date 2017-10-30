WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 30

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

Monday's WWE Raw mostly moved along at a swift pace, gathering momentum. It was a night of surprises and returns, as Braun Strowman, Nia Jax, Samoa Joe and Stephanie McMahon all returned to the red brand after absences of varying lengths.

Although there was plenty to dislike, from Halloween sight gags to Kane's mega push, one can't deny that this was an eventful episode.

The Miz fought to keep the Intercontinental Championship in his grasp. Alexa Bliss defended the Raw Women's Championship in the night's main event. Kurt Angle found out that his job will be on the line at Survivor Series.

And Strowman strode atop a limo with bloodlust in his heart.

WWE added intrigue ahead of the Survivor Series pay-per-view. But the road to that Nov. 19 event wasn't without its potholes.

Read on for a full breakdown of Monday's show.