    Tiger Woods to Return from Back Injury to Play at 2017 Hero World Challenge

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the ninth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods announced Monday he will make his return to golf Nov. 30 in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

    "I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," Woods said in a statement on his website. "Albany is the perfect setting, and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury."

    Woods competed in this event last year and finished 15th out of the 17 players who completed the four rounds. His only other tournament in the 2017 season was the Farmers Insurance Open in January, and he failed to make the cut.

    The 14-time major champion has been out the past nine months with a back injury.

    In that stretch, Woods was pulled over for driving under the influence and pleaded guiltyto reckless driving. He completed treatment to help manage problems with pain medications and a sleep disorder.

    He has been working his way back to the sport in recent weeks, posting videos on his progress:

    It appears he will be ready to return to action next month in one of the tougher fields in the world.

    The Hero World Challenge is an exclusive 18-player tournament that includes the top four players in the world rankings and 16 of the top 25. Woods earned a spot as a host, while Daniel Berger filled out the list as an exemption.

    Hideki Matsuyama won $1 million with his first-place finish at the event last year.

    Related

      Golf logo
      Golf

      Hoffman to Donate 100% of Shriners Earnings to LV Victims

      Stephen Hennessey
      via Golf Digest
      Golf logo
      Golf

      LPGA Player Saved the Life of a Drowning Toddler

      PGA.com
      via PGA.com
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Kuchar Gets Dethroned as PGA Tour's Ping-pong Champion

      PGA.com
      via PGA.com
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Rose Rallies Past DJ to Win WGC-HSBC

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com