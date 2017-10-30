Tiger Woods to Return from Back Injury to Play at 2017 Hero World Challenge

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Tiger Woods announced Monday he will make his return to golf Nov. 30 in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

"I am excited to return to competitive golf at the Hero World Challenge," Woods said in a statement on his website. "Albany is the perfect setting, and it will be great to join this outstanding field. I want to thank Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for their continued support of this tournament and my foundation. I would also like to thank the fans for their unwavering support during my injury."

Woods competed in this event last year and finished 15th out of the 17 players who completed the four rounds. His only other tournament in the 2017 season was the Farmers Insurance Open in January, and he failed to make the cut.

The 14-time major champion has been out the past nine months with a back injury.

In that stretch, Woods was pulled over for driving under the influence and pleaded guiltyto reckless driving. He completed treatment to help manage problems with pain medications and a sleep disorder.

He has been working his way back to the sport in recent weeks, posting videos on his progress:

It appears he will be ready to return to action next month in one of the tougher fields in the world.

The Hero World Challenge is an exclusive 18-player tournament that includes the top four players in the world rankings and 16 of the top 25. Woods earned a spot as a host, while Daniel Berger filled out the list as an exemption.

Hideki Matsuyama won $1 million with his first-place finish at the event last year.