    Jordan Clarkson Lost $200 to LaMelo Ball in Pop-A-Shot at Lonzo's Birthday Party

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    BROOKLYN, NY - JUNE 22: Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball prior to the 2017 NBA Draft on June 22, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Chris Marion/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball's 20th birthday party was a costly affair for teammate Jordan Clarkson.

    Clarkson told reporters Monday he lost $200 to Lonzo's brother LaMelo in Pop-A-Shot at Dave and Buster's, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Oram. Clarkson also said LaMelo was "[whupping] his ass," per ClutchPoints' Ryan Ward.

    Clarkson can certainly spare a couple of hundred bucks. He's in the second year of a four-year, $50 million contract with the Lakers and will make $11.6 million this season.

    Before too long, LaMelo may have an opportunity to face off with Clarkson on an NBA court.

    He's the 23rd-best recruit and fourth-ranked point guard in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite ratings. LaMelo joined older brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo in committing to the UCLA Bruins, for whom Lonzo starred as a freshman in 2016-17.

    Whether LaMelo plays for UCLA is another matter. His Melo Ball 1 signature sneaker with Big Baller Brand could put his NCAA eligibility in jeopardy.

