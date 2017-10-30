Jordan Clarkson Lost $200 to LaMelo Ball in Pop-A-Shot at Lonzo's Birthday Party

Chris Marion/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball's 20th birthday party was a costly affair for teammate Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson told reporters Monday he lost $200 to Lonzo's brother LaMelo in Pop-A-Shot at Dave and Buster's, according to the Orange County Register's Bill Oram. Clarkson also said LaMelo was "[whupping] his ass," per ClutchPoints' Ryan Ward.

Clarkson can certainly spare a couple of hundred bucks. He's in the second year of a four-year, $50 million contract with the Lakers and will make $11.6 million this season.

Before too long, LaMelo may have an opportunity to face off with Clarkson on an NBA court.

He's the 23rd-best recruit and fourth-ranked point guard in the 2019 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite ratings. LaMelo joined older brothers Lonzo and LiAngelo in committing to the UCLA Bruins, for whom Lonzo starred as a freshman in 2016-17.

Whether LaMelo plays for UCLA is another matter. His Melo Ball 1 signature sneaker with Big Baller Brand could put his NCAA eligibility in jeopardy.