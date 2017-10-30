Former Washington DE Daniel Te'o-Nesheim Dies at Age 30

Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

Former Washington Huskies defensive end Daniel Te'o-Nesheim has died at the age of 30.

Washington's football program shared its condolences, along with video of him during his collegiate career, while announcing his death Monday:

Te'o-Nesheim played in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2011-13.

The Buccaneers and Eagles also reacted to the news:

As Kevin Spain of USA Today noted, no details have been made public regarding the cause of Te'o-Nesheim's death. He was an American Samoa native who returned to Hawaii Preparatory Academy—where he attended—to coach its football team after his retirement from the NFL.

Adam Jude of the Seattle Times noted Te'o-Nesheim was a two-time captain during his time at Washington and was voted as the defensive MVP by teammates in 2007. His 30 sacks were the most in program history at the time of his graduation in 2009 and now rank second.