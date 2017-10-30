Arsenal Transfer News: Summer Target Thomas Lemar Scouted Amid Latest Rumours

NICOLAS TUCAT/Getty Images

Arsenal reportedly had scouts watching summer target Thomas Lemar on Saturday as he netted in Monaco's 2-0 defeat of Bordeaux in Ligue 1.

According to Lee Astley in The Sun, Arsenal are still interested in the French winger having missed out on him back in August when they were looking for a potential Alexis Sanchez replacement.



Chilean Sanchez never left the club, but he has still yet to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium and could well be gone by the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

It is little surprise, then, that Arsenal remain interested in Lemar, 21, as he is a similar type of player to the 28-year-old Sanchez, devastating on the left flank and also able to operate through the middle.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed after the summer transfer window closed that the Gunners had bid €100 million (£92 million) for Frenchman Lemar, but he decided to stay at Monaco.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Per Telefoot (via the Guardian), Wenger added: "We will come back for him."

And it seems Arsenal are making sure he remains a player they want to buy during the 2017-18 campaign.

The club's representatives would likely have been impressed with what they saw from Lemar against Bordeaux.

He netted Monaco's second goal in impressive fashion, cutting in from the left flank and beating three defenders before finishing with his weaker right foot through the goalkeeper's legs.

Lemar played a crucial role for Monaco last season, netting nine goals and providing 10 assists in 34 appearances as Leonardo Jardim's impressive young side won Ligue 1, per WhoScored.com.

Given his youth the France international is only likely to get better and better, and he seems exactly the kind of player who could thrive under Wenger and improve the current Arsenal side.

It seems likely, though, that a number interest in the player will be high—Liverpool were linked in the summer, per Sky Sports News.

Arsenal will have to be prepared to battle for his signature and may need to be in a position to offer him UEFA Champions League football if they are to tempt Lemar to north London.