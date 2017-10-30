Nick Saban Says College Football Playoff Poll Is 'Poison' Ahead of 1st Release

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Nick Saban has better things to do than worry about the first College Football Playoff rankings.

"I could care less about the poll," Saban told reporters Monday. "What significance does a poll have right now? All we're talking about right here is the challenge of our season, and where are we going to be in the poll if we don't play well in the next four games?

"So I'm focused on the next four games. I could care less about the poll. You won't see me waste any time watching TV or who is one and who is two. It doesn't really matter. What really matters is how you play the rest of the season."

Alabama will, barring any major surprises, be the No. 1 team in the country when the rankings are released Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide have been the No. 1 team nationally in the AP and coaches polls all season.

"If our players think anything of [the poll], then that could be an issue," Saban said. "These are the things we try to categorize as poison that you really don't want your players to be focused on."

The Crimson Tide host No. 19 LSU on Saturday and have won seven of their first eight games by double figures. Three of their final four games will come against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25.

Saban's dismissal of the College Football Playoff rankings is no surprise. No rankings really matter until after college championship week. They are a relic of a bygone era in college sports that is kept up due to tradition more than anything else.

Alabama will be No. 1 on Tuesday, but Saban is correct to keep the focus on what's happening in front of the Tide moving forward.