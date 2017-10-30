    Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, More to Return for WWE Raw 25th Anniversary Show

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR WWE - Undertaker gazes at the crowd after what could be his final WrestleMania match on Sunday, April 2, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for WWE)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The WWE is celebrating 25 years of Monday Night Raw, and its anniversary show will feature many of the people who helped it grow to what it is today. 

    According to WWE.com, the January 22 show will take place at both the Barclays Center and Manhattan Center in New York City, featuring appearances from the Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash, among others.

    "We look forward to celebrating this unmatched milestone with our fans around the world, but 25 years only marks the beginning of WWE surprising, delighting and entertaining generations to come," WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said in a statement, per Joseph Staszewski of the New York Post.

    While WWE doesn't often showcase events from multiple locations in one night, the Manhattan Center is important, as it was the location of the first airing of Raw on Jan. 11, 1993. The Barclays Center has been the home to several pay-per-view events, including the last three versions of SummerSlam.

    Michaels, Nash and the Undertaker were all key members of WWF during the start of Raw, with Michaels and Undertaker still competing in events within the past year. Nash has also been active in WWE, including at WrestleMania 31.

    With none being active members of professional wrestling in the past few months, however, their returns could be an exciting moment for fans around the world.

