Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Joshua Kimmich and Andre Gomes

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona and Manchester City were reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich in the summer.

According to SportBild (h/t Sport), the two clubs were both prepared to spend around €50 million (£44 million) in an attempt to prise the Germany international away from the Allianz Arena. As noted in the report, Bayern director Michael Reschke has said Kimmich will stay where he is for a while yet.

"Joshua has a much higher transfer value," he said. "And I believe that Bayern wouldn’t give Jo up even for €50 million."

As noted in the piece, City have long been linked with Kimmich, as he had previously been struggling for regular minutes with Bayern. Barcelona have also been cited as an option.

This season the Germany star has kicked on tremendously, stepping into the right-back spot that Philipp Lahm vacated at the end of the previous campaign.

Per the Bayern Twitter account, his brilliant deliveries from the full-back position are becoming something of a trademark:

While it’d be ludicrous to say Lahm hasn’t been missed, a player of his incredible influence and experience may have left a massive void. But Kimmich, who has long been a central midfielder, appears undaunted stepping in at the back.

Under Carlo Ancelotti and now Jupp Heynckes this season, he’s been one of Bayern’s most dependable performers. Kimmich is defensively astute, carries the ball forward with an attacking purpose and makes excellent decisions when he gets into advanced areas.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Factor in his tactical understanding and versatility, the 22-year-old is a brilliant player to have around the squad. These numbers from OptaFranz (in German) sum up just how much of an influence Kimmich can have:

As noted by Sport, Kimmich enjoyed a brilliant relationship with current City boss Pep Guardiola, who was in charge at the Allianz Arena for three years, while Barcelona’s traits marry well with the Bayern man’s. Even so, it’d be a shock to see Bayern agree to any sale.

Andre Gomes Exit Rumours

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

According to Luis F. Rojo of Marca, Barcelona are facing "a difficult decision" as to whether they should sell Andre Gomes.

"[Ernesto] Valverde has tried to use him knowing that the club's board are very eager to recoup some of what they paid for him, preferably by selling him in January," it’s noted. "Jorge Mendes is looking for suitors across the continent and it's definitely a buyer's market in Gomes' case."

Per the report, both West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur were linked with the Portuguese late in the summer window. However, he stayed at the Camp Nou and has struggled to make an impact in the middle of the park.

As noted by Agence France-Presse’s Kieran Canning, when Gomes starts he rarely lasts the full game without being hooked:

Barcelona spent big money to bring in Gomes last summer after he impressed for Valencia. The elegant dribbling, smart passing and positional adaptability seemed to be a brilliant fit for the Blaugrana, in practice at least.

While Valverde has started Gomes on a couple of occasions this term in La Liga, it’s tough to see him forcing himself into a strong midfield on a consistent basis. As a result, any offers in January would surely be tempting for the player and the club to consider.