Richard Sherman Says Deshaun Watson Will Be a Top-5 QB by Next Season

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Houston Texans 41-38 in a thrilling game Sunday, and after the contest, cornerback Richard Sherman had nothing but praise for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"'You played the best game any quarterback has ever played against us, and we've played all the legends,'" Sherman said he told Watson after the contest in a text message to Peter King of MMQB.com. "'I respect how you hung in there and kept battling and battling.'"

"My God, Houston's so lucky," Sherman added. "By next year he's going to be a top-five quarterback in this league, and that includes the two big dogs [Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers]. He makes you dig to the deepest part of your competitive juices to beat him."

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson—who threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds remaining in the game—was also complimentary of Watson.

"He's a special, special player, and I'm going to love watching him play in the next few years," he told King. "He was so good today, so special. I told him on the field, 'God is good. Keep putting the hard work in. It'll keep showing.'"

Watson has been a revelation during his rookie season. While he couldn't lead the Texans past the Seahawks Sunday, he threw for 402 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while also rushing for 67 yards.

For the season, he's thrown for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games, with his first game being a half one as he took over halftime of the Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's also posed a major threat on the ground, rushing for 269 yards and two scores.

He's the clear front-runner to be this season's Rookie of the Year award winner. And while the Texans are just 3-4 to start the season, Watson has revitalized the offense and is a major reason why the team remains a threat to win a third straight AFC South title.