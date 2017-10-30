    Tottenham Ban 2 Supporters for Life for Throwing Urine at West Ham Fans

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 25: Mark Noble of West Ham United is held back by Eric Dier of Tottenham Hotspur as tempers flare with Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at Wembley Stadium on October 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)
    Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur have banned two fans for life after they threw urine at West Ham United supporters during the Hammers' 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Wembley on Wednesday.  

