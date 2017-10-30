Tottenham Ban 2 Supporters for Life for Throwing Urine at West Ham Fans

Tottenham Ban 2 Supporters for Life for Throwing Urine at West Ham FansOctober 30, 2017
Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur have banned two fans for life after they threw urine at West Ham United supporters during the Hammers' 3-2 Carabao Cup win at Wembley on Wednesday.
Sky Sports News confirmed the decision from the north London club on Monday:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
BREAKING: Tottenham issue lifetime bans to two supporters who threw urine at West Ham fans during Carabao Cup tie. #SSN2017-10-30 16:37:57
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.