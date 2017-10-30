    Zach Miller Reportedly Undergoing 'Urgent' Vascular Surgery to Save Leg

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 29: Zach Miller #86 of the Chicago Bears is carted off the field after sustaining an injury during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
    Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller reportedly underwent "urgent" surgery to repair artery damage in his knee after suffering a dislocation in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

    Miller, 33, suffered a gruesome knee injury in the third quarter when attempting to make a touchdown reception. The dislocation of his knee was apparent on the field, and he needed an extended period of medical attention before being carted off the field.

    ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter detailed the surgery, which Schefter categorized as an attempt to save Miller's leg from amputation.

             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Miller's Midseason NFL Mock Draft

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      NFL Players Talk Zombies, 'Stranger Things' & Worst Fears

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Unimpressive Pats Are Living Off Reputation

      Mike Tanier
      via Bleacher Report
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Team Grades for NFL Week 8

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report