Zach Miller Reportedly Undergoing 'Urgent' Vascular Surgery to Save Leg

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller reportedly underwent "urgent" surgery to repair artery damage in his knee after suffering a dislocation in Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Miller, 33, suffered a gruesome knee injury in the third quarter when attempting to make a touchdown reception. The dislocation of his knee was apparent on the field, and he needed an extended period of medical attention before being carted off the field.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter detailed the surgery, which Schefter categorized as an attempt to save Miller's leg from amputation.

