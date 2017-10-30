Juventus Transfer News: Emre Can Talks Reported, PSG Enter Pietro Pellegri Race

BEN STANSALL/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly made contact with the representatives of Liverpool's Emre Can as they maintain their interest in the midfielder ahead of a 2018 move. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are said to be in the hunt for Genoa wonderkid Pietro Pellegri.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport (h/t Football Italia) reported Juventus have been "branching out to Can's camp via intermediaries," with the German free to sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs at the end of January.

Can signed a four-year contract with the Reds upon joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and is yet to pen an extension at Anfield despite being one of the team's more combative midfield forces.

Juventus could have a great deal on their hands if they manage to beat all the competition and land the 23-year-old for nothing next summer. However, it's debatable as to how important he even is on Merseyside:

That's especially the case considering RB Leipzig general Naby Keita is scheduled to arrive for a club-record sum next summer, per BBC Sport.

Can has also done little to dissuade rumours of a move to Turin. Tuttosport's report mentioned the player and his agent "aren't hiding and have no reason to do so," while Can himself recently failed to shoot down rumours, per the Liverpool Echo's Joe Rimmer:

“I made forward steps in my three years here. It is my fourth season now in Liverpool, and I played a lot of games. I am really enjoying being here. It is a great club.

“Of course I can play better sometimes, I know that, but I think my development has been good so far. I try to be better, and I train hard for that. Why should my commitment be any different? I have a contract playing for the club, I earn my money here and I love to play for Liverpool."

Can took his time to acclimate to English football but has started to show streaks of a more rounded force in 2017, adding a more clinical goal threat to his game under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The former Leverkusen anchor missed out on a starting place in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League win over Huddersfield Town, and Liverpool may offer their asset fewer minutes if they start to feel he doesn't see his future on Merseyside.

Elsewhere, Italian website Calciomercato.com reported PSG have joined Juve, Manchester United and Chelsea in the race for Genoa forward Pellegri, who is one of the fastest-rising prospects in Italy.

Juventus have formed a habit of acquiring the brightest up-and-comers in Serie A and may be wise to add Pellegri to that list after German outlet DW Sports praised his early-season form:

Still just 16 years of age, Pellegri is already setting new benchmarks in Italy's top flight. After becoming the joint-youngest player to debut in Serie A, a goal against AS Roma in May made him the youngest-ever to score in the division.

However, big-spending PSG will be treated as very serious competition to land the teenage striker, meaning the Bianconeri's chase for his signature may not be as straightforward as hoped.