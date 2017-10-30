Gabe Kapler Reportedly Hired as Phillies Manager

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Gabe Kapler as their next manager, with an announcement set as early as Monday.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the news Sunday. The team could delay its public confirmation of the report until after the World Series ends later this week. MLB typically prefers teams hold off on making major announcements during the Fall Classic.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

