    Gabe Kapler Reportedly Hired as Phillies Manager

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    FILE - In this March 24, 2011, file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers' Gabe Kapler stands in the dugout before the Dodgers' spring training baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Glendale, Ariz. Kapler will be hired to manage the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because an official announcement hasn't been made. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia Phillies are hiring Gabe Kapler as their next manager, with an announcement set as early as Monday.

    Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported the news Sunday. The team could delay its public confirmation of the report until after the World Series ends later this week. MLB typically prefers teams hold off on making major announcements during the Fall Classic.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

