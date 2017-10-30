Cristiano Ronaldo Reportedly Wants Goncalo Guedes to Replace Gareth Bale

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Real Madrid to replace Gareth Bale with on-loan Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes.

According to Diario Gol's Fernando Rodrigo (h/t Alex Wood of the Daily Star), Ronaldo and Guedes—whose parent club is Paris Saint-Germain—are both represented by Jorge Mendes, who is also said to have close ties with Real president Florentino Perez.

Perez is keen to please Ronaldo, who is eager for compatriot Guedes to take Bale's place at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Guedes has lit up La Liga this season and played a starring role in Valencia's resurgence, with Los Che second in the table, four points behind Barcelona and as many ahead of Madrid.

Squawka Football shared the winger's impressive numbers:

The 20-year-old has proved himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in world football, dazzling the Spanish top flight with a series of astounding performances.

Guedes possesses a potent combination of electrifying pace and impressive technique, so he not only has the hunger to beat players but also the ability to do so almost on a whim. His play in the final third is creative and incisive in equal measure, and he's got a powerful finish to boot.

Football writer Jonas Giaever and beIN Sports' David Cartlidge have hailed the youngster on various occasions this season:

By contrast, Bale is kicking his heels on the sidelines because of injury. SB Nation's Lucas Navarrete noted his fitness problems:

The Welshman is a world-class talent, but he's struggled to produce his best in the Spanish capital over the last year, likely because of his struggles to maintain his fitness.

Guedes would be a fine choice to replace him if Real decide to move Bale on, and while PSG's ownership of the winger could make a deal for him trickier than if he were a Valencia player, there may still be scope to snap him up.

Even with Guedes' form, PSG aren't likely to drop either Neymar or Kylian Mbappe to accommodate him in the side, and the pair have also left the Ligue 1 outfit with the need to recoup funds to keep in line with financial fair play.

The Portugal international is likely to be worth a hefty fee next summer if he continues to thrill at the Mestalla Stadium, so selling him to Real for big money could be a solution to their situation.