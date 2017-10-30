Bayern Munich Striker Robert Lewandowski to Miss Celtic Clash with Thigh Injury

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski will reportedly miss Tuesday's UEFA Champions League clash against Group B opponents Celtic after he was forced off at half-time in Saturday's 2-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Manager Jupp Heynckes' side prepared for the European fixture by extending their unbeaten run to six matches, but the official Bundesliga website confirmed Lewandowski has not travelled to Glasgow.

Heynckes spoke to the media after Saturday's win and said of his frontman's knock: "I don't think [the injury] is bad. It has to do with the heavy load placed on the player these past weeks; he has little support in his playing position and that's something we need to look to sort out."

The Poland international is a unique commodity in both European football and in the Bayern lineup, and Goal illustrated the sense of hope Celtic undoubtedly had after learning of Monday's news:

Heynckes' own comments alluding to burnout come after Lewandowski made headlines for quotes given to German newspaper Bild (h/t The Sun's Beya Kabelu), where he appeared to criticise the club's lack of depth: "This season it's really hard for me. I have played for Bayern and the national team every three days from the beginning. But no player can play 90 minutes in every game of a season."

The injury doesn't appear to be too grave, however, as German outlet DW Sports gave a short turnover period in which the attacker should make his return:

The 29-year-old has been a real force since moving to the Allianz Arena from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014, averaging almost 40 goals per season in each of his three campaigns with Bayern to date.

Celtic will undoubtedly find Tuesday's task simpler without Lewandowski present, although a result on home soil is still far from assured with Brendan Rodgers' men three points off Der FCB and six points from leaders Paris Saint-Germain.