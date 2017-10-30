    Eddie Nketiah Reportedly Set for Massive Pay Rise After Dream Arsenal Home Debut

    Tom SunderlandFeatured ColumnistOctober 30, 2017

    LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring the first Arsenal goalduring the Carabao Cup fourth round match between Arsenal and Norwich City at Emirates Stadium on October 24, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
    Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

    Arsenal are reportedly preparing to offer Eddie Nketiah a new contract worth more than six times his current deal after a two-goal display in the Carabao Cup helped him etch his name in the club's history books. 

    The Sun's Mike McGrath reported Nketiah is in line to see his salary increase from £2,000 per week to a much more lucrative £15,000-per-week, five-year contract.

    Peter O'Rourke reported for ESPN that Nketiah had signed his first professional contract last September, and it hasn't taken the attacker long to prove he's worthy of a more serious investment.

    Goal's Mootaz Chehade told the story of Nketiah's League Cup heroics in the fourth-round clash against Norwich City last week, when he came off the bench and changed the complexion of the game:

    Arsenal are discovering a talent in the teenager that former club Chelsea didn't seem aware of—as they opted to release Nketiah two-and-a-half years ago.

    First-team manager Arsene Wenger spoke positively of the chances that Arsenal's youngsters are going to be awarded in the near future, touching on England's win at the Under-17 FIFA World Cup as evidence to promote youth, via Goal:

    Nketiah could hardly hope for a better manager in terms of young starlets being integrated as part of a top Premier League club, and his reported new terms are a sure way to keep him in north London.

    Arsenal legend Thierry Henry also spoke highly of Nketiah's potential in a recent column for The Sun:

    "He will always score goals, even when he's 60! He is just a killer in the box, as he showed against Norwich.

    "He's not a fancy player, all stepovers and drag backs, but is just lethal in front of goal. He doesn't need many chances.

    "He gives and moves, is quick, he is a fighter—but in the right way—and has an amazing leap on him, as we saw for his second goal at the Emirates. And he has just the right amount of confidence. 

    "If that guy plays, he scores. Simple."

    Nketiah also received praise from the Gunners icon on Twitter:

    Trips to Australia and China during Arsenal's 2017-18 pre-season tour were evidence Wenger already saw something in Nketiah, and his recent heroics for the club suggest the show of faith will yield benefits in future.

