Liverpool Reportedly Target Mexican Wonderkid Diego Lainez, Latest Rumours

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Mexican teenager Diego Lainez as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to discover "the next generation of Reds." Meanwhile, the club's chances of signing Timo Werner look to have improved.

ESPN (h/t the Mirror) reported Klopp sent scouts to watch Lainez in action at the under-17 World Cup, where he scored twice in a 3-2 defeat to Group F opponents England. He impressed despite his nation's disappointing run.



The teenager broke into Club America's first team as a 16-year-old last season and played most of his football off the left wing, although he has also proved himself adept in attacking midfield for his country.

Now 17, Lainez is attracting the attention of some big players in Europe, and ESPN El Tri's Tom Marshall recently commented on the other parties looking to tempt the youngster their way:

Klopp helped bring through a host of young talents during his seven years at the Borussia Dortmund helm, and he already has a number emerging at Anfield in the likes of Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Lainez may therefore consider the Mersyside club as a logical next step in his career, although plenty of first-team talent would stand between him and a place in the senior squad as things stand.

Someone with a more realistic chance of slotting into the Reds XI is RB Leipzig striker Werner, whom doesn't look likely to be leaving for Bayern Munich anytime soon.

RB Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff recently spoke to German broadcaster Sport 1 and detailed a meeting with Bayern counterparts, where discussion of Werner wasn't on the agenda (h/t the Mirror): "We had a pleasant lunch and dinner with FC Bayern, with Mr Rummenigge and Mr Hoeness. We talked about everything. But we did not talk about Timo Werner. Therefore there is no enquiry or offer."

Despite that, Die Roten manager Jupp Heynckes has admitted the Germany international is a talent whom his club are keeping an eye on, via Goal:

What's more, the 21-year-old would seem open to a move to England in future, although recent comments suggest Liverpool could face a fight in attempting to lure his talents to Anfield:

Werner hit the ground running in his first season at Leipzig and scored 21 goals for the club as their maiden season in Germany's top flight resulted in a second-placed finished and with him as one of their key performers.

Klopp has already looked to his native Germany for recruits since arriving on Merseyside, and any approach to sign Werner would be far simpler if Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern were out of the equation.