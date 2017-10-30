Breeders' Cup 2017: Odds and Predictions for All Races

Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

The 2017 Breeders' Cup is here, and the competition is stiff.

This year's event takes place at Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California, on November 3 and 4. In addition to every horse racing fan's favorite, the Classic, the Breeders' Cup Juvenile has recently been one of the weekend's more entertaining races.

But while the Juvenile might be the most exciting race to watch, it is far from the most important. The Classic caps off the weekend and also signals the favorite horse and jockey going into the Kentucky Derby.

Last year, California Chrome was the hands down favorite. But this time around, Gun Runner holds the best odds at +160, according to OddsShark.

Here's a look at the latest updated odds for the Breeders' Cup as of Monday morning, according to OddsShark.

Breeders' Cup Classic Odds

Gun Runner: +160

Arrogate: +225

West Coast: +500

Collected: +550

Churchill: +!600

Mubtaahij : +2000

: +2000 Keen Ice: +3300

Cupid: +3300

Pavel: +3300

War Decree: +3300

Gunnevera : +4000

: +4000 War Story: +5000

Win The Space: +5000

Here's a look at the times for Friday's races (ET)

Juvenile Fillies Turf, Race 6, 5:25 p.m.

Las Vegas Dirt Mile, Race 7, 6:05 p.m.

Juvenile Turf, Race 8, 6:50 p.m.

Longines Distaff, Race 9, 7:35 p.m.

Breeders' Cup Race Predictions

Juvenile: Bolt d'Oro

Las Vegas Dirt Mile: Accelerate

Juvenile Fillies Turf: Happily

Longines Distaff: Stellar Wind

14 Hands Winery Juvenile Fillies: Rushing Fall

Turf Sprint: Disco Partner

Filly & Mare Sprint: Unique Bella

Filly & Mare Turf: Lady Eli

TwinSpires Sprint: Imperial Hint

Mile: World Approval

Sentient Jet Juvenile: Moonshine Memories

Longines Turf: Highland Reel

Classic: Arrogate

Analysis of Classic

Horsephotos/Getty Images

This year's Classic will feature some familiar faces in the form of Arrogate, War Story and Gunnevera, but it will also feature some prominent new names in horse racing, such as Churchill, Collected, Cupid, Gun Runner, Keen Ice, Mubtaahij, Pavel, War Decree, West Coast and Win The Space.

Ireland has, historically, been a hotbed for horse racing, and this year is no different, with horses such as Churchill and Mubtaahij. But even with a horse like Churchill in the running this year, an Irish colt is far from being a favorite.

A horse who won't be participating in this year's Breeders' Cup, however, is Diversity. Diversity pulled out of this weekend's festivities, according co-owner Ralph Evans via Blood Horse:

"More than one (reason not to go to the Breeders' Cup)," said Evans, who co-owns the New York-bred with his daughter Lauren. "There are several in there that, if they run their 'A' race and we run our 'A' race, I don't think we can win. I don't want to go out there just to compete, so to speak. My ego isn't that big."

With Diversity, who was slotted at +2500 according to OddsShark, out of the running, the field is even more wide open than it was this past Saturday. And although Gun Runner, Arrogate, West Coast and Collected are considered the favorites going into this weekend's race, no horse is a guaranteed winner.

Arrogate, who defeated California Chrome last year in the Breeders' Cup, has the second-best odds, according to OddsShark, after suffering losses in the San Diego Handicap (G2)—a fourth-place finish—and a second-place finish to Collected in the Pacific Classic (G1), his most recent outing on the track.

Gun Runner, to the surprise of no one, is the hottest name in the field after finishing as the runner-up in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile (G1) last year.

Gun Runner has won five of his six starts since that loss, with his one his lone loss coming from Arrogate in the Dubai World Cup (G1) earlier this year.

Although Gun Runner is a favorite to Arrogate at this time, I'm going with Arrogate in the upset as he's been looking like his old self during the past couple of days on the track.

In fact, Marcus Hersh of Daily Racing Form said the same thing:

It's far too soon to start making predictions of a Kentucky Derby winner and a Triple Crown threat, but there are horses in this year's field who will be able to cause some upsets in next year's biggest races.

The draw for the Breeders' Cup races is set for Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Breeders' Cup information available at BreedersCup.com