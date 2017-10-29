Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Paco Alcacer and Thomas Vermaelen

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer is reportedly wanted by La Liga side Levante, but Thomas Vermaelen could still be in manager Ernesto Valverde's plans.

Alcacer is wanted by Levante, who are keen to bring the attacker back to his hometown of Valencia, according to Superdeporte (h/t Thomas McIlroy of Football Whispers, via Sky Sports).

It would make sense for Alcacer to consider a move in January since he's been overlooked so often at Barca. In fact, the 24-year-old has made just one start in the Spanish top flight so far this season, per WhoScored.com.

Alcacer recently earned a rare start for the Copa del Rey round-of-32 first-leg tie against Murcia. The striker got himself on the scoresheet during the 3-0 win and offered a timely reminder of his value to Valverde's squad.

Ferran Viros/Associated Press

Barca rely heavily on star pair Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, depth is thin behind the duo, particularly with big-money summer import Ousmane Dembele out until the new year with a thigh injury.

It means Valverde could still use a striker as mobile, intelligent and quick as Alcacer. The former Valencia frontman is a useful link player, one boasting the technique to suit the expansive and stylish game Barca are expected to play.

Yet his lack of game time has seen Alcacer linked with several new clubs. Celta Vigo, Lille and Premier League side Southampton are all said to be keen, per Sport. However, Mundo Deportivo (h/t Sport Witness) had previously reported Alcacer doesn't find a move to the Saints appealing.

Alcacer's value has increased, especially with Valverde having his team adopt a 4-4-2 formation at times this season, including for Saturday's 2-0 away win over Athletic Bilbao in the league.

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Playing two up top is an admirable approach, but one demanding ample and quality depth at the striker position. The Blaugrana won't have it if Alcacer is allowed to move on in January.

While Alcacer should stay put, it would be surprising if Vermaelen was asked to do the same. The Belgium international centre-back has barely featured in two seasons, but Valverde reportedly won't let him leave in January, per Mundo Deportivo (h/t Calciomercato.com).

It means ex-Arsenal defender Vermaelen will stay at the Camp Nou until next summer. This is despite the 31-year-old's struggle to avoid injury and provide the defensive depth Barca need.

However, the latest reports come after Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t the Daily Mirror) named Vermaelen as one of five players the Blaugrana have told to find new clubs in the summer.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Until then, though, Valverde will likely count on brittle Vermaelen for cover at the heart of defence. Gerard Pique is 30, while Javier Mascherano is now 33. Samuel Umtiti is emerging as a young star, but the 23-year-old will need help.

Valverde is smart to focus on the depth of his squad, despite Barca flying high in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. Alcacer and Vermaelen can prove key squad members as the club's pursuit of major trophies unfolds this season.