Arsenal Transfer News: Gunners Want Hirving Lozano Amid Latest Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano, as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

The Mexican's performances on the left wing in the Eredivisie mean he could be an option for Sanchez, who is out of contract next summer.

However, PSV will not sell for less than his £30 million release clause, per Greg Johnson at Football.London.

Lozano has been in sparkling form since joining the Dutch side from Mexican club Pachuca in June and has nine goals in eight league appearances for his new club, per WhoScored.com.

Opta noted how he has already made Eredivisie history:

Lozano has made an instant impact since moving to Europe and has bags of pace as well as a keen eye for goal.

The 22-year-old would also be an affordable option for Arsenal, although whether he would be able to successfully make the step up to the Premier League remains to be seen.

Sanchez was Arsenal's top scorer last season and looks destined to depart, with his contract running out and no new deal agreed.

Opta showed just how crucial Sanchez has been for the Gunners:

However, the Chilean may have to spend the season at Arsenal, with Manchester City willing to wait until the summer to renew their attempts to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, per Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror.

Arsenal's top target to replace Sanchez appeared to be Monaco's Thomas Lemar and Arsene Wenger has said the club "will come back for him" after failing with a summer move, per Telefoot (h/t the Guardian).

Lozano would be a far cheaper alternative to Lemar and if he can maintain his current form throughout the season, may become a serious option should Sanchez walk away when his contract expires.