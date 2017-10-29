    Multiple Texans Kneel During Anthem vs. Seahawks After Bob McNair's Comments

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 29, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 28: A Houston Texans logo is seen before the Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars in a NFL game on December 28, 2014 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
    Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

    After controversial comments made by owner Bob McNair, several Houston Texans players took a knee during the playing of the national anthem prior to Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks

    Lindsey Wisniewski of USA Today captured an image featuring Texans players kneeling on the sideline:

    Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, approximately 10 Texans stood during the anthem with their hand over their heart. 

    On Friday, ESPN The Magazine's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. reported McNair said, "We can't have the inmates running the prison," during the NFL owners' meetings on Oct. 18 in response to player protests during the national anthem. 

    After McNair's comments were made public, ESPN.com's Sarah Barshop reported wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back D'Onta Foreman missed Friday's practice and other players left the team facilities before returning to practice.  

    NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported McNair met with the team Saturday and "expressed regret for his comments."

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported early Sunday the Texans were planning a group protest before the start of their game against the Seahawks, with their methods ranging from kneeling, peeling the team logo off their helmets, raising their fists and staying in the locker room during the anthem.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bills Improve to 5-2 for First Time Since 2011

      Darin Gantt
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Falcons Come Back for 25-20 Win Over Jets

      Josh Alper
      via ProFootballTalk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady, Pats Win 3rd Straight After Beating Chargers

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Players, Owners Meeting Postponed

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report