Real Madrid Transfer News: Latest on Keylor Navas, Top Rumours

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants Real Madrid to sell Keylor Navas and replace him with one of four high-profile goalkeepers, including David De Gea of Manchester United and Marc-Andre ter Stegen of Barcelona.

Ronaldo thinks Real need a new goalkeeper to bridge the gap between them and archrivals Barcelona, per Spanish source Diario Gol (h/t James Walters of the Star).

The report from Spain revealed how Ronaldo has urged the Real hierarchy to make a change between the sticks, per Walters:

"The Portugal international doesn't feel Keylor Navas is up to the standards expected at the Bernabeu.

And Ronaldo has handed Real president Florentino Perez a four-man shortlist of goalkeepers.

Manchester United star David De Gea, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, Barcelona stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Bayern Munich ace Manuel Neuer are being eyed."

Walters also cited the Diario Gol report saying "Ter Stegen is Ronaldo's first choice, but Perez feels a deal for the Barca star would be impossible."

fotopress/Getty Images

Ronaldo's concerns have come as Los Blancos have slipped eight points behind Barca in La Liga. Last season's champions slipped to a shock 2-1 defeat in newly promoted Girona on Sunday.

Navas wasn't playing in Girona, with Kiko Casilla between the posts instead. Normally, it's Navas who is the first choice for manager Zinedine Zidane, but an adductor injury has ruled out the 30-year-old, per Goal's Joe Wright.

The Costa Rica international has rarely let Los Merengues down, winning the UEFA Champions League twice as the club's No. 1. Yet no matter how well he's played, Navas always seems to be dealing with speculation regarding his future.

He recently described how the rumours don't bother him, during an interview with Onda Cero (h/t ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan): "This is nothing new for me. Those who really love me, are with me always, are the ones who are important for me. I am many years here listening to the same thing. So I do not worry about it. As long as I am here I will fight for my place."

Navas might expect Ronaldo to be one of those who is with him after he defended the forward after uncharacteristically misfiring this month, per Marca (h/t Goal's Chris Myson).

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Either way, Navas appears to have the support of his manager. Zidane is even said to have turned down another move for De Gea this summer, according to Matt McGinn of ESPN FC.

Zidane's support could prove vital since United think Los Blancos are no longer interested in De Gea, per Greg Adams of the Star. However, Adams also noted how De Gea is still waiting on a bumper pay rise from the Red Devils.

As long as he's kept waiting, expect Spain's No. 1 to continue being linked with Real. It's harsh on Navas, who has proved highly capable when healthy, despite any reservations Ronaldo may have.

Real are experiencing some problems in the early stages of this season, but a fit-again Navas will ensure goalkeeper isn't one of them.