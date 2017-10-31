Tottenham vs. Real Madrid: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL

VI-Images/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Real Madrid to Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night, with the two teams locked on the same points and goal difference at the top of UEFA Champions League Group H after three games.

Spurs go into the game on the back of two defeats, to West Ham United in the Carabao Cup and Manchester United in the Premier League, but having earned an impressive 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu last time out in this competition.

Madrid, meanwhile, will need to bounce back from an embarrassing 2-1 La Liga defeat at Girona on Sunday that leaves them eight points behind leaders and rivals Barcelona.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday's clash.

Date: Wednesday, November 1

Time: 7:45 p.m. BST/3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium London

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Team News

Tottenham's main injury problem concerns top scorer Harry Kane who is a doubt for the clash with Madrid due to a hamstring strain, per Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports.

If he does miss out, Mauricio Pochettino could either continue with Heung-Min Son up front or look to Fernando Llorente.

Real Madrid also have injury concerns, and Raphael Varane could miss out after being forced off at half-time in their 2-1 defeat at Girona with a hamstring problem, per AS.

Zinedine Zidane has also refused to rule out Gareth Bale and goalkeeper Keylor Navas and said the pair will be assessed ahead of the game, per Joe Wright at Goal.

Preview

A win for either side will be enough to confirm their place in the knockout stages of the tournament, although Spurs will be aware they have never beaten Madrid in a competitive fixture.

The major issue for the hosts will be the fitness of Kane. The striker has missed the last two games, and Spurs have lost both, meaning his return would be a huge boost.

Kane has scored five goals in three Champions League appearances this season and eight in nine Premier League games, per WhoScored.com.

However, it's not just his goalscoring that has been missed, Kane is able to hold up play and brings others into the attack, and Spurs struggled to offer much threat without him against Manchester United on Saturday.

The potential loss of Varane is also a big factor for Madrid who were 1-0 up at Girona, but they conceded twice in the second half after losing the Frenchman at half-time.

Squawka Football noted how strong Varane had been in the first 45 minutes:

The defeat was Madrid's second in La Liga this season, and Zidane's side have been far from convincing both domestically and in Europe this season.

ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan said he feels the club's summer departures are being felt:

The game at the Bernabeu between these two sides was tight with both goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Navas making key saves.

Wednesday's return at Wembley looks to be another tense affair, particularly with the two clubs coming off the back of defeats at the weekend.