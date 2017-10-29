Emma, Darren Young, Summer Rae Released from WWE Contracts

Credit: WWE.com

Emma, Darren Young and Summer Rae were released from WWE on Sunday, the company announced on its website.

Neither Young nor Summer had featured much on WWE programming recently. According to the Internet Wrestling Database, Young last wrestled on a Main Event taping Jan. 16, while Summer's last match was Aug. 14, 2016.

Emma, however, is coming off a pair of high-profile matches with Asuka. She lost to The Empress of Tomorrow at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on Oct. 22 and then again the next night on Raw.

As the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Justin LaBar noted, the general direction of Emma's matches with Asuka is even more puzzling with the former's sudden departure:

Emma more than held her own with Asuka, which seemingly hinted WWE had plans to make her more of a threat in the women's division. Instead, she's out of the company altogether.

Leaving WWE could be a blessing in disguise for Emma, Young and Summer Rae.

A number of former WWE stars have enjoyed much more success outside of the company than they did inside of it. Drew McIntyre is also an example of a wrestler who left WWE only to return in a much stronger position. Less than a year after debuting at NXT, he won the NXT Championship from Bobby Roode at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August.

Emma, in particular, could gain significantly by wrestling on the independent circuit. She was one of the best in-ring performers in WWE's women's division but rarely received the kind of showcase afforded to Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Bayley or Becky Lynch.

Emma now has the opportunity to show beyond a shadow of a doubt how talented she is.