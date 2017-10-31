Liverpool vs. Maribor: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL

JURE MAKOVEC/Getty Images

Liverpool will play host to Maribor in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, as the Reds look for a second win in the competition against the last-placed team in their group.

Maribor have just one point after three matches and took a beating against the Reds at home, conceding seven goals. As shared by AnfieldHQ's Oliver Bond, even the club's recent downturn in form and injury issues should't stop them from beating the Slovenians again:

Date: Wednesday, November 1

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

TV Info: BT Sport (UK), Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BT Sport app, Fox Soccer Match Pass

Team News

Philippe Coutinho's injury is the big news out of Anfield, as the Brazilian hasn't featured since the loss against Tottenham Hotspur.

Per ESPN FC's Ben Dinnery, the nature of his injury suggests he's unlikely to face Maribor:

As reported by James Carroll of the club's official website, manager Jurgen Klopp also confirmed Dejan Lovren suffered an injury while warming up for the win over Huddersfield Town.

Klopp is expected to turn to some of his younger players against Maribor and rotate the side a bit. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is likely to get a start after he was snubbed of making his full Liverpool Premier League debut during the weekend.

Preview

Another seven-goal drubbing seems unlikely on Matchday 4 of the group stages, as Maribor have bounced back nicely from the setback at home to win their next two league matches.

The club is likely to focus on their domestic campaign moving forward, with a ticket to the next round of the Champions League or UEFA Europa League extremely unlikely.

Darko Bandic/Associated Press

Maribor struggled to deal with pressure in the two teams' previous meeting, and the Reds are likely to use a similar tactical plan at Anfield. The likes of Oxlade-Chamberlain and Daniel Sturridge should be keen to impress and get on the scoresheet, with the former in particular in need of a big game.

Few doubt Liverpool will beat Maribor, but another one-sided win could give the team some much-needed momentum. The Reds have taken a few hits in recent weeks, with the loss against Spurs standing out as the lowest point.

With West Ham United, Southampton, Sevilla and Chelsea on the horizon, now is the time to pick up some momentum and get as healthy as possible ahead of a difficult stretch of fixtures. That means rotating the squad, knowing the quality of Liverpool's depth players still outweighs Maribor's starters.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Maribor