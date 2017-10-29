Chelsea Transfer News: Andreas Christensen Rumours, Ciro Immobile Latest

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly ready to resist any transfer approach for young defender Andreas Christensen from Inter Milan.

According to Calciomercato, Inter have long been admirers of the Denmark international, who has been integrated into the Blues team this term under Antonio Conte.

As noted in the report, according to Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri made two offers for the 21-year-old in the summer. Christensen had previously been on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach for two seasons; Inter director of football Piero Ausilio is said to have scouted the player with a view to a loan move.

"Chelsea, however, do not want to sell the player at any price," according to the report. "Conte trusts Christensen and is determined to keep him at Stamford Bridge. Inter will have to look somewhere else if they are to sign a defensive reinforcement."

Michael Steele/Getty Images

The summer just gone was always going to be a big one for Christensen, though he has impressed when given a chance in the Chelsea first team. Liam Twomey of ESPN FC was full of praise for the defender earlier in the campaign:

Christensen is ideal for the 3-4-3 setup Conte has preferred since he moved to Stamford Bridge, as he's a versatile defender and composed on the ball.

While Chelsea are often criticised for the number of players they send out on loan each season, the benefits of the setup are evident in Christensen. The youngster looks undaunted by playing for a team as grand as the Blues and isn't fazed by the combative nature of the Premier League.

At the start of the season, there may have been a temptation to send him out on loan again, especially after the big-money acquisition of Antonio Rudiger. But Christensen has shown enough to be considered a fully fledged member of the first-team squad.

Ciro Immobile Rumours Rubbished

Marco Rosi/Getty Images

According to the agent of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, rumours linking the player with a move to Chelsea have been laughed off.

"We had a good laugh together over that, including the Chelsea rumour," Marco Sommella told TMW Radio (h/t Tom Olver of Metro). "I want to take this opportunity to publicly thank the club [Lazio] for that renewal."

As noted by Sommella, the Italy international only recently penned a new deal at the Stadio Olimpico until 2022. It's a show of faith that has seemingly fuelled Immobile's exceptional form; Bleacher Report UK summed up just how good he has been in front of goal as of late:

Now 27, Immobile is at his peak. After leaving Torino in 2014 for Borussia Dortmund, Immobile struggled with increased expectations. Having had spells with Sevilla and Torino on loan and failed to show his best, he joined Lazio and has kicked on brilliantly.

Immobile is a striker who thrives when he's the focal point. He's not the quickest, strongest or most skilful operator, but he's exceptional at finding space and is a lethal finisher.

Chelsea have a couple of excellent strikers already on their books, with Alvaro Morata a big-money signing from Real Madrid and Michy Batshuayi a dangerous option from the bench. With that in mind, it's tough to see the Blues spending the kind of money needed to prise Immobile away from Lazio.