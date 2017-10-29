Manchester City Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Kevin De Bruyne, Faouzi Ghoulam

Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to make Kevin De Bruyne the biggest earner in the club's history.

According to Adrian Styles of the Daily Star Sunday, the Etihad Stadium club is ready to offer De Bruyne a lucrative new contract worth around £250,000 per week. Sergio Aguero and David Silva are said to be the team's highest-paid players, earning £200,000 per week.

"De Bruyne earns £140,000 per week on his current deal, but his outstanding form so far this season has all parties wanting to cement his long-term future in Manchester," Styles noted. "His agent, Patrick De Koster, hinted recently he plans to use Neymar's recent world-record move to Paris Saint-Germain as leverage in the pay negotiations."

The former VfL Wolfsburg and Chelsea man is undoubtedly worthy of a new deal, as he's been in sensational form in 2017-18.

Entrusted with a deeper role in Pep Guardiola's team, De Bruyne has excelled thanks to his outstanding dribbling and stunning passing. As Miguel Delaney of The Independent noted, the City man is a joy to watch:

As uMAXit Football relayed, his incredible ability on the ball is so often to the benefit of his team-mates:

City's success in recent seasons has been founded on a spine comprising Silva, Aguero, Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany. While those players are slowly getting towards the twilight of their careers, De Bruyne is at the start of his peak years.

For City supporters, that's an exciting prospect. The 26-year-old has been making progress ever since he made the move to the Etihad Stadium in 2015, and for many, he is the best footballer in the Premier League. Over the duration of this new deal, De Bruyne has the talent to become one of the best players on the planet.

Faouzi Ghoulam Set for New Deal

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, a reported transfer target for Manchester City, is set to sign a new contract with his club.

As Football Italia noted, the Algeria international's deal with the Partenopei is set to run out in the summer, triggering a flurry of transfer speculation. City have long been noted as suitors, along with Juventus, Chelsea and Liverpool.

La Gazzetta dello Sport suggested Ghoulam will commit his future to Napoli in the form of a four-year deal, though, with the 26-year-old set to pick up an annual salary of €3 million (£2.65 million).

During his time with Napoli, Ghoulam has become one of the best left-backs in Serie A and is a crucial part of Maurizio Sarri's excellent side. These numbers from WhoScored.com show what type of attacking threat he can bring to the left flank:

Left-back is a potential problem position for City, as Benjamin Mendy is set for a long spell on the sidelines with a serious injury. Guardiola has utilised Fabian Delph in the Frenchman's absence, while Danilo can also do a job there.

Ghoulam would be an ideal fit for the attacking football played at the Etihad Stadium, but given Napoli are top of the pile in Serie A and operating with an entertaining swagger, it's not a surprise the left-back wants to stick around.