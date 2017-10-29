Manchester United Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Thomas Meunier, David De Gea

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier.

According to Neil Fissler of the Sunday Express, the defender is "unsettled" at the Parc des Princes due to the arrival of Dani Alves. Meunier is said to be concerned the signing of the Brazilian will limit his minutes and potentially make it tough for him to secure a spot in the Belgium side at the FIFA World Cup.

"Jose Mourinho has been keeping tabs on the 26-year-old since last summer and has maintained an interest in signing him this season when the transfer window opens," continued Fissler. "...Mourinho is looking to strengthen his defence and is ready to offer him the chance to keep himself in the shop window to impress his national team boss Roberto Martinez."

Fissler's report added that PSG will look to move some players on having spent big money to secure the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the summer window.

While Alves would be the first choice for many at the Parc des Princes, Meunier has started as many games as the former Juventus and Barcelona man in Ligue 1 this season with six. But, as noted by Jonathan Johnson of ESPN FC, in the UEFA Champions League he's not been given a chance:

Still, per OptaJean, when he has been on the field as of late, he's made some crucial contributions in the final third:

Indeed, in the 2-1 win for PSG over Dijon, he netted twice, including a stoppage-time winner for the team.

In Antonio Valencia, the Red Devils have an excellent right-back already, though given he's now 32, it would be sensible for United to give some thought to who can succeed the Ecuadorian. Meunier has showcased plenty to suggest he would be adept at stepping in, but it would be a surprise to see PSG move on a player who's become so important to the squad.

David De Gea Waiting on Contract Talks

OLI SCARFF/Getty Images

According to Greg Adams of the Daily Star Sunday, Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea is still waiting on the club to open talks with him over a new contract.

"United believe Real Madrid have finally ended their interest in the Spanish shot stopper, which may have slowed down the negotiations," noted Adams. "A number of first-team players at Old Trafford are reaching the latter end of their contracts and the United money men know De Gea will represent a major financial outlay for them."

The Spain international's current deal with United runs until 2019, having agreed a new contract in 2015. According to the report, De Gea still lags behind the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba in terms of salary, with the duo said to be earning around £275,000 a week each.

De Gea remains the standout goalkeeper in the Premier League and for many the best in the world. Bleacher Report's Rob Blanchette believes United should be doing everything possible to keep him around:

That'll surely be the case. Given he was so close to joining Los Blancos in 2015, few would have anticipated that De Gea would still be in United colours. Now the Red Devils will be desperate for the 26-year-old to give his best years to the club.

While Pogba and Lukaku are both vital to the United cause, De Gea's qualities are irreplaceable. He'll want a contract that reflects that status.