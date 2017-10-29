Texans Reportedly Plan to Protest vs. Seahawks Due to Bob McNair Comments

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Houston Texans players are reportedly planning a unified protest before Sunday's road game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field after team owner Bob McNair said "we can't have the inmates running the prison" during a discussion regarding NFL players who've taken a knee during the national anthem, per ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr.

Adam Schefter of ESPN noted the Texans held a meeting Saturday to discuss how to handle the situation and, while the exact nature of the planned protest is unknown, "peeling the Texans decal off their helmets or raising their fists" were among the options considered.

McNair, who released a statement of apology after his comments became public Friday, provided updated remarks Saturday about how the team plans to move forward:

The situation has reportedly caused a rift within the Texans organization, though. Schefter reported wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins missed practice Friday because of the owner's inmate comment. Aaron Wilson‏ of the Houston Chronicle passed along comments from offensive lineman Duane Brown.

"It sickened me," he said.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reported Hopkins was still expected to make the trip to Seattle.

The issue of protests during the anthem, which began with former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 NFL preseason, has been brought back into the spotlight over the past month since United States President Donald Trump suggested owners should fire players who kneel.

Houston's game against Seattle is scheduled for a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. It's unclear whether the network will carry the expected pregame protest live.