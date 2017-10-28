Norfolk State DL Nick Ackies Killed, Ex-NSU Player Jaquan Anderson Arrested

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Norfolk State defensive lineman Nicholas Jerome Ackies was shot and killed Friday night, according to Ryan Murphy and Lee Tolliver of The Virginian-Pilot.

Ackies, a freshman, was 18.

According to Murphy and Tolliver, Norfolk State announced former football player Jaquan Anderson, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

"This is such a tragic situation," Norfolk State athletic director Marty Miller said in a statement, per Murphy and Tolliver. "Our prayers are with Nick's family during this very difficult time."

Anderson is reportedly being held in jail without bond.

Norfolk State defensive back Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr., who enrolled at Norfolk State in January, was shot and killed in June in East Orange, New Jersey.