    Norfolk State DL Nick Ackies Killed, Ex-NSU Player Jaquan Anderson Arrested

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    Norfolk State defensive lineman Nicholas Jerome Ackies was shot and killed Friday night, according to Ryan Murphy and Lee Tolliver of The Virginian-Pilot.

    Ackies, a freshman, was 18.

    According to Murphy and Tolliver, Norfolk State announced former football player Jaquan Anderson, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

    "This is such a tragic situation," Norfolk State athletic director Marty Miller said in a statement, per Murphy and Tolliver. "Our prayers are with Nick's family during this very difficult time."

    Anderson is reportedly being held in jail without bond.

    Norfolk State defensive back Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr., who enrolled at Norfolk State in January, was shot and killed in June in East Orange, New Jersey.

