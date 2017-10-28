Anthony Barr Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Claim LB Taunted Him After Injury

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

On Saturday, Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr responded to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' comments regarding what happened after a hit by Barr broke his collarbone two weeks ago.

Barr said the following on Twitter:

During an appearance on the "Clueless Gamer" segment on an episode of Conan on Thursday, Rodgers gave his account of what happened after the hit:

"I looked over at [Barr] as I walked off the field. The cameras caught me saying something to him, but what they missed was him: finger, 'suck it' sign," Rodgers told Conan O'Brien.

Rodgers added that he had 13 screws inserted into his collarbone during surgery.

It is presumed his season may be over since he was placed on injured reserve, but it is still possible he could be designated to return later in the campaign.

On Oct. 20, Barr said he had no intention of injuring Rodgers, per Eric Smith of the Vikings' official website: "By no means was I trying to injure or take out Aaron Rodgers. He's one of the best players in this league. I'm not a dirty player. ... We don't preach that around here."

With Rodgers on the shelf, Brett Hundley has stepped in as Green Bay's starting quarterback.

Entering play in Week 8, the 4-3 Packers trail the 5-2 Vikings by one game for first place in the NFC North.