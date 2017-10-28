Barcelona Transfer News: Julian Brandt Responds to Blaugrana Rumours

Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

Bayer Leverkusen winger Julian Brandt has responded to persistent transfer rumours linking him with Barcelona, calling such speculation an honour but insisting he's thinking about his club first.

As he told Omnisport (h/t Goal's Matthew Scott), the Germany international wants to keep up his strong play and not "float" because of the rumours. When asked about the links, he said:

"This is an honour in any case, I will not deny that now. Of course, this is always a sign that your achievements were not for nothing.

"And like I said, of course it reflects your performance on the pitch, but you have to block out something like that in the end.

"If you always float on a cloud and say: 'I'm such a cool guy, because this club wants to have me', this is the wrong way, because then you drop with your achievements."

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 21-year-old made his debut for Leverkusen in 2014 and has been regarded as one of the Bundesliga's top young talents ever since. He's bagged three goals and two assists in nine matches this season, starting just six.

Leverkusen have used Brandt in a variety of roles over the years, mostly on the left wing or through the middle, and his versatility has made him a key contributor to Germany's youth setup and national team as well.

He has quick feet, technical ability and a keen eye for goal to go with impressive vision and athleticism. It's no wonder he's been touted as an alternative target to Philippe Coutinho for Barcelona, per the report.

Here's a look at some of his highlights:

According to the report, Barcelona could target Brandt in January, and while the links with Coutinho will remain strongest, they would arguably be better off chasing the German starlet.

Brandt would not be cup-tied in Europe, unlike Coutinho, and he would be a lot cheaper. His long-term potential is just as tantalising as that of the Brazilian, and one could easily argue Brandt is already a more versatile player and someone who would fit the Catalan system better as an advanced midfielder behind the front three.

TF-Images/Getty Images

He has already shown the ability to make his mark both with and without the ball, and it's that last aspect that would translate well to the Camp Nou. Barcelona like to share possession, and Brandt is an expert at finding open spaces once the opposing defence starts to spread.

He's likely to move to a top club in the near future, so Barcelona shouldn't waste any time if a move for Coutinho once again doesn't come to fruition.