    Jim McElwain, Florida Reportedly Negotiating Buyout

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistOctober 28, 2017

    Florida head coach Jim McElwain walks off the field after losing to Texas A&M after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla.Texas A&M won 19-17. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The University of Florida and head football coach Jim McElwain are reportedly negotiating a contract buyout. 

    On Saturday, sports lawyer Darren Heitner reported McElwain's agent, Jimmy Sexton, and the Gators are "working hard" to make it happen, but the two sides remain "miles apart."     

                   

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

