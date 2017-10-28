Jim McElwain, Florida Reportedly Negotiating Buyout

John Raoux/Associated Press

The University of Florida and head football coach Jim McElwain are reportedly negotiating a contract buyout.

On Saturday, sports lawyer Darren Heitner reported McElwain's agent, Jimmy Sexton, and the Gators are "working hard" to make it happen, but the two sides remain "miles apart."

