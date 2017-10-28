Thunder Charter Plane Lands Safely Despite Massive Dent in Nose

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder's charter flight landed safely in Chicago after Friday's game in Minnesota despite a massive dent in the nose of the airplane.

Thunder star Carmelo Anthony posted a picture of the plane's dented nose on Instagram after the team landed:

According to ESPN's Royce Young, the Thunder landed in Chicago around 1 a.m. local time. Young noted Delta believes the plane likely hit a bird, which caused the dent.

Thunder center Steven Adams also posted an image of the plane on Twitter, asking NASA, Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Nye what might have caused the dent.

Per Young, a Thunder official said there was nothing "extreme or out of the ordinary" about the flight that would have led to the plane's nose being damaged.

The Thunder played in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Friday night, where they lost 119-116 to fall to 2-3. They left Minneapolis around 11:30 p.m. for Chicago, where they have a game scheduled against the Bulls on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.