PSG Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Javier Pastore and Joao Mario

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly open to a possible swap deal aimed at sending Javier Pastore to Serie A side Inter Milan in exchange for Portugal international Joao Mario.

Italian source Tuttosport (h/t Blair Newman of Football Whispers, via Sky Sports) reported a deal could take place during the January transfer window.

Newman said Pastore has "struggled to find regular game time and could leave for Inter Milan," and he added, "the deal could involve a swap, with Joao Mario moving in the other direction."

Moving Pastore on, even in exchange for another player, would be a contentious move for PSG. The Argentinian is a favourite of club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Pastore earned lofty praise from his chairman earlier this year, per ESPN.co.uk's Jonathan Johnson: "He is an artist, we need him."

Kamil Zihnioglu/Associated Press

Most clubs would welcome Pastore's mix of flair, skill and ingenuity. The South American schemer is a versatile presence in the final third who can play on either flank, through the middle or as a traditional attacking midfielder.

He may not play regularly, but the 28-year-old is still a key part of a deep and talented squad. The presence of star-studded front three Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe has made Les Parisiens a free-scoring force, both in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions league this season.

Yet it's the presence of squad players such as Pastore, wingers Lucas Moura and Julian Draxler, along with playmaker Angel di Maria, that gives PSG an enviable array of attacking talent.

It would be a mistake for the club to let Pastore go if there's still a way manager Unai Emery can keep him involved. Pastore should still get games with PSG competing for a quartet of trophies, including a pair of domestic cups.

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

He's already scored four goals this season, including two in the Coupe de France, per WhoScored.com. It's proof Pastore still has a key role to play during this campaign, despite interest from across Europe.

Premier League duo Chelsea and Liverpool are said to be keen, per El Gol Digital (h/t TalkSport). However, the pair would have to meet PSG's £26 million fee.

It might be more realistic for the Ligue 1 giants to take Mario in exchange for one of their squad players. The Portuguese winger doesn't boast Pastore's creative intuition and artistry, but he can still produce in the final third, having registered three assists for the Nerazzurri this season, per WhoScored.com.

Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Overall though, PSG's best bet would be to keep Pastore for as long as he's willing to continue playing a limited role.