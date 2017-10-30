Manchester United vs. Benfica: Team News, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Manchester United can qualify for the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League by beating Benfica at Old Trafford on Tuesday in their Group A clash. The Red Devils own a perfect record in the group so far, having won three out of three, while Benfica are still yet to register a point.

United won the first meeting between the two after a major gaffe from goalkeeper Mile Svilar in Portugal last time out. Svilar's error let Marcus Rashford score the only goal of a dour game, but United boast the firepower to find goals easier to come by this time.

Here are the schedule and viewing details before a preview and look at the team news:

Date: Tuesday, October 31

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/3:45 p.m. ET



TV Info: BT Sport 3. Fox Sports 1.

Live Stream: BT Sport App. fuboTV.

Preview

Manager Jose Mourinho admitted he still doesn't know when midfield talisman Paul Pogba will return to first-team action and is still training by himself, per Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jim Sheridan of The Sun noted how Benfica have a late decision to make regarding 31-year-old centre-back Jardel. Being strong at the back will be vital for the Eagles against a United side blessed with pace, power and technique up top.

Centre-forward Romelu Lukaku can stretch the back four, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan's flair can unlock any defence. Yet there's no doubt the Red Devils attack has missed Pogba's drive, movement and keen eye for goal.

Pogba is the biggest central midfielder in United's ranks with a goal threat. Strikes have been harder to come by without the France international, with Lukaku failing to score in his last three appearances.

Nonetheless, United remain heavily reliant on the Belgian, but a busy domestic schedule could be starting to tax the former Everton striker physically, per Squawka Football:

Even so, expect United to step up on home soil with qualification within their grasp. Finishing first would be a major boost for manager Jose Mourinho's side ahead of the knockout phase.

As for Benfica, the Portuguese side haven't been able to reproduce their usual domestic dominance in this competition.