Barcelona's Andres Iniesta Injured vs. Atletico Madrid, Replaced by Andre Gomes

Barcelona could be without captain Andres Iniesta for the foreseeable future, as the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid.

According to Marca's Marc Mayo, the veteran pulled up after just 22 minutes, and he was eventually replaced by Andre Gomes. Barcelona later confirmed the injury to Iniesta's hamstring, noting the midfielder will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

The Blaugrana talisman has played an important role under Ernesto Valverde and has started games regularly under him despite being 33.

Iniesta has provided his boyhood club with plenty of memorable moments over the years, per Barca's official Twitter account:

The Catalan giants will be hoping the legend can contribute to more success this season. The team are at their best with Iniesta on the pitch, linking play with his incredible distribution and evading opponents with superlative technical ability.

With the possible exception of Lionel Messi, Barcelona have no one who can playmake on Iniesta's level, and the Argentinian also bears much of the team's goalscoring responsibility too, so he may not be as effective as he could be when the Spaniard is out.

As such, it's a blow to have him unavailable. Denis Suarez has been impressive when given the chance this season, but he's yet to reach the heights Iniesta can.