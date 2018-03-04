Barcelona's Andres Iniesta Injured vs. Atletico Madrid, Replaced by Andre Gomes

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 4, 2018

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 21: Andres Iniesta Lujan of FC Barcelona in action during the La Liga 2017-18 match between FC Barcelona and Malaga CF at Camp Nou on 21 October 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Power Sport Images/Getty Images)
Power Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona could be without captain Andres Iniesta for the foreseeable future, as the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid

According to Marca's Marc Mayo, the veteran pulled up after just 22 minutes, and he was eventually replaced by Andre Gomes. Barcelona later confirmed the injury to Iniesta's hamstring, noting the midfielder will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

The Blaugrana talisman has played an important role under Ernesto Valverde and has started games regularly under him despite being 33.

Iniesta has provided his boyhood club with plenty of memorable moments over the years, per Barca's official Twitter account:

The Catalan giants will be hoping the legend can contribute to more success this season. The team are at their best with Iniesta on the pitch, linking play with his incredible distribution and evading opponents with superlative technical ability.

With the possible exception of Lionel Messi, Barcelona have no one who can playmake on Iniesta's level, and the Argentinian also bears much of the team's goalscoring responsibility too, so he may not be as effective as he could be when the Spaniard is out.

As such, it's a blow to have him unavailable. Denis Suarez has been impressive when given the chance this season, but he's yet to reach the heights Iniesta can.

Related

    This Is Messi's La Liga

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    This Is Messi's La Liga

    Pablo Egea
    via MARCA in English

    Wenger Has Bizarre 'Naked' Analogy for Arsenal's Poor Form

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Wenger Has Bizarre 'Naked' Analogy for Arsenal's Poor Form

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Iniesta Injury Has Barca Worried Ahead of Chelsea 2nd Leg

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    Iniesta Injury Has Barca Worried Ahead of Chelsea 2nd Leg

    Getty Images
    via Goal

    'In the End You Depend on Messi's Genius'—Valverde

    FC Barcelona logo
    FC Barcelona

    'In the End You Depend on Messi's Genius'—Valverde

    via AS.com