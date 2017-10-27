Liverpool Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho will reportedly snub Paris Saint-Germain because he wants to join Barcelona.

According to Sport's Joaquim Piera, the Brazilian "would love" to sign for the Blaugrana in January and has "asked his agents not to negotiate" with PSG, who "are throwing everything they have at him" in a bid to convince him to join.

The news comes after one of Coutinho's camp, Kia Joorabchian, was apparently pictured with PSG sporting director Antero Henrique, per Tariq Panja of the New York Times:

Liverpool want to keep the playmaker, but according to Piera a bid of €150 million in January would be enough to prise him away from Anfield.

Sports journalist Mootaz Chehade also reported as much, but doubts it will happen:

Indeed, Piera noted it will require Barcelona to sell multiple players in the same window to raise the funds, while the Reds would also need to bring in a player they were confident could adequately replace Coutinho.

That would be no small feat, as the 25-year-old is a key player at Liverpool.

He has contributed much in just eight appearances this season, per Squawka Football:

The Brazilian is exceptionally creative, possesses a goal threat—particularly from distance—and he's capable of operating as part of a front three or in midfield.

Those traits will make him similarly valuable at Barcelona, where the team lack the quality they once enjoyed in the centre but could also have use for a top player on the left following Neymar's departure and with Ousmane Dembele injured.

Former Reds star Jason McAteer believes the Blaugrana want him for the former role and expects him to move on next summer, per Goal:

A summer move does seem more likely, as it will be easier for Barca to generate the funds needed and Liverpool to bring in a replacement.

His transfer does feel fairly inevitable, particularly if Liverpool fail to win or seriously challenge for major honours this year—there's only so long Coutinho will be prepared to tolerate that during the prime of his career when one of Europe's elite is so keen to recruit him.